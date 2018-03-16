By Scott T. Sterling
Glenn Frey is gone, but far from forgotten.
The legendary late Eagles frontman also enjoyed a successful solo career, which is being cataloged in an expansive new box set, Above the Clouds: The Collection.
The four-disc set, due for release on May 11, will include three CDs and a DVD celebrating Frey’s music. The DVD features a 1992 Glenn Frey concert in Ireland where he performed a selection of solo and Eagles songs.
Each of the three CDs comes with a theme: Disc 1 is Frey’s biggest hits, Disc 2 dives into deeper cuts, Disc 3 focuses on music made in the late ’60s with JD Souther under the name Longbranch/Pennywhistle.
See the complete tracklist below.
Disc 1 – Above the Clouds: The Very Best of Glenn Frey
(also available as a single/stand-alone disc)
The Heat Is On
Call on Me (Theme from “South of Sunset”)
Part of Me, Part of You
You Belong to the City
Smuggler’s Blues
Sexy Girl
The Allnighter
Soul Searchin’
Same Girl
The One You Love
Strange Weather
I’ve Got Mine
River of Dreams
Love in the 21st Century
Lyin’ Eyes / Take It Easy (Medley – Live at The Stadium: Dublin, Ireland)
Disc 2
Let’s Go Home
I Got Love
The Way to Happiness
Common Ground
After Hours
Rising Sun (Instrumental)
The Shadow of Your Smile
Better in the U.S.A
Brave New World
Caroline, No
For Sentimental Reasons
It’s Too Soon to Know
Worried Mind
Lover’s Moon
Route 66
True Love
Disc 3 – Longbranch/Pennywhistle (1969)
Jubilee Anne
Run, Boy, Run
Rebecca
Lucky Love
Kite Woman
Bring Back Funky Women
Star-Spangled Bus
Mister, Mister
Don’t Talk Now
Never Have Enough
Disc Four DVD – Strange Weather/Live in Dublin
Recorded September 15, 1992, at the National Stadium, Dublin, Ireland
Long Hot Summer
Peaceful Easy Feeling
New Kid in Town
The One You Love
Strange Weather
I’ve Got Mine
Medley: Lyin’ Eyes / Take It Easy
Wild Mountain Theme
River of Dreams
True Love
Love in the 21st Century
Livin’ Right
Smuggler’s Blues
The Heat Is On
Heartache Tonight
Party Town
Desperado