By: Kelly Meyers

Did you know St.Patrick’s Day is the fourth largest drinking holiday in the United States? All the green beer, Irish whiskey, and other festive drinks can start to add up fast leaving you with the WORST hangover ever!

I have found as I get older that even the littlest bit of over-indulgence can lead to feeling like complete crap for the next day or two. But who has time for headaches, tiredness, and stomach issues this weekend? Not us!

Here are a few great tips before you hit the bar for St. Patrick’s Day, so you don’t wake up feeling terrible on Sunday:

1. Drink water between every alcoholic drink you consume. The water will keep you hydrated since alcohol tends to dehydrate us. It will also help to flush the alcohol out of your system.

2. Do not opt for the “hair of the dog” that bit you the next day! That’s the old belief that if you have a little bit of alcohol the next morning that it will act as a cure for your hangover.

After all, that IS what Sunday brunches are built on, right? Well, new evidence from a study suggests recently that this is not the way to cure a hangover and it actually can just prolong the onset of that “crappy feeling.”

3. Be mindful about what you drink! Darker liquor tends to give you the worst hangovers. Stick with vodka and stay away from any mixed drink that is full of sugar as that too can just make you feel worse tomorrow morning.

4. Eat a big meal! If you’re hitting up an Irish Pub for some Guinness today order some Shephard’s Pie with it. All those carbs will help prevent being hungover and read meat is full of amino acids which can also aid in preventing tomorrow’s possible doom!

5. Just limit how much you drink or don’t drink at all! Just because it’s one of the biggest drinking holidays of the year doesn’t mean you have to go crazy or even participate for that matter. Sometimes it’s the best to be the only sober one in a bar full of crazy drunks.

Of course, whatever you do this St. Patrick’s Day, make sure you drink responsibly. Never drink and drive.