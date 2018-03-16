Photo: Daniel DeSlover / Sipa / USA Today

Coming on June 1st is Roger Daltrey‘s latest solo album, As Long As I Have You. TheWho.com posted that the set is produced by Dave Eringa, who last worked with Daltrey on his 2014 team-up with Wilko Johnson, Coming Back Home.

The new album features Pete Townshend on seven of the album’s 11 tracks and includes the Daltrey originals — “Certified Rose” and “Always Heading Home.” Among the covers on the set are Daltrey’s take on Stephen Stills‘ Manassas favorite “How Far” and Stevie Wonder‘s classic “You Haven’t Done Nothing.” Pete Townshend said of the new album: “It shows Roger at the height of his powers as a vocalist.”

In the press release for the set, Daltrey explained, “This is a return to the very beginning, to the time before Pete (Townshend) started writing our songs, to a time when we were a teenage band playing soul music to small crowds in church halls. That’s what we were, a soul band. And now, I can sing soul with all the experience you need to sing it. Life puts the soul in. I’ve always sung from the heart but when you’re 19, you haven’t had the life experience with all its emotional trials and traumas that you have by the time you get to my age. You carry all the emotional bruises of life and when you sing these songs, those emotions are in your voice. You feel the pain of a lost love. You feel it and you sing it and that’s soul. For a long time, I’ve wanted to return to the simplicity of these songs, to show people my voice, a voice they won’t have heard before. It felt like the right time. It’s where I am, looking back to that time, looking across all those years but also being here, now, in the soulful moment.”