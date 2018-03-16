Kguzel | Dreamstime.com

By: Beau Daniels

Books do inspire and Ink has revealed 7 very successful women who mention a specific book that gave them motivation. From a fashion designer, to a Nobel prize winner, to a space physicist, one book inspired them.

Books mentioned are Blue Ocean Strategy, Mothers and Others, The Tibetan Book of Living and Dying, Bridge Across my Sorrows, Just Kids, and others.

Philippa Neave who’s involved with the United Nations reveals her inspiration from the book The Tibetan Book of Living and Dying, “While I am not an assiduous meditator, some of the advice and techniques explained in the Life section have stayed with me after just one reading. I learned how to calm the mind, even in situations that would otherwise cause a panic attack. But I found the section on dying even more powerful and useful. In Western societies we fear death and don’t talk about it much. Here, we learn how to prepare for our own end and how to help others transition. Unreligious and truly transformational, this book continues to inspire and provide endless wisdom on the great mysteries and challenges of our human existence.” More reasons explained here.

