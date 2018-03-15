Photo: Daniel DeSlover / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Roger Daltrey is ready to share new music.

The legendary frontman of the Who has revealed As Long As I Have You, a new solo album set for release on June 1. Listen to the title track below.

Daltrey’s longtime partner in the Who, guitarist Pete Townshend, will feature on seven of the new tracks.

As Long As I Have You will come with a mix of new original material and a selection of cover songs, including Nick Cave’s “Into My Arms,” Stevie Wonder’s “You Haven’t Done Nothing,” Stephen Stills’ “How Far,” and the title track, originally recorded by Garnet Mimms in 1964—the year that Daltrey, Townshend, John Entwistle and Keith Moon changed their name from The High Numbers and became The Who.

“This is a return to the very beginning, to the time before Pete [Townshend] started writing our songs, to a time when we were a teenage band playing soul music to small crowds in church halls. That’s what we were, a soul band,” Daltrey revealed in a press statement. “And now, I can sing soul with all the experience you need to sing it. Life puts the soul in.”

“I’ve always sung from the heart but when you’re 19, you haven’t had the life experience with all its emotional trials and traumas that you have by the time you get to my age,” the 74-year-old rocker continued. “You carry all the emotional bruises of life and when you sing these songs, those emotions are in your voice. You feel the pain of a lost love. You feel it and you sing it and that’s soul. For a long time, I’ve wanted to return to the simplicity of these songs, to show people my voice, a voice they won’t have heard before. It felt like the right time. It’s where I am, looking back to that time, looking across all those years but also being here, now, in the soulful moment.”

“It shows Roger at the height of his powers as a vocalist,” Townshend added in regards to Daltrey’s new solo work.

See the complete tracklist for Roger Daltrey’s As Long As I Have You and listen to the title track below.

1. As Long As I Have You

2. How Far

3. Where Is A Man To Go?

4. Get On Out Of The Rain

5. I’ve Got Your Love

6. Into My Arms

7. You Haven’t Done Nothing

8. Out Of Sight, Out Of Mind

9. Certified Rose

10. The Love You Save

11. Always Heading Home