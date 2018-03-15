Photo: Ron Elkman / USA Today

By Steve Kostan

(104.3 WOMC) — Roger Daltrey, lead throat for The WHO, is putting out another solo album. The title, “As Long As I Have You.”

He’s had ‘us’ for over 50 years here in Detroit, one of the WHO’s early big markets. When they played the Joe Louis Arena last time, for their last gig at the Joe, he and Pete Townshend mentioned that many times.

What makes a Daltrey album so different than WHO classics is the song writing. The Who’s music is primarily written by Pete Townshend.

In fact most of the time Townshend will write the song, record a basic rough version of the song, and then give it to the WHO for their input and tweaks.

While that may seem undemocratic, you can’t argue with results.

There will be covers of songs by Stephen Stills, Stevie Wonder, Nick Cave, and others as well as a couple of Roger compositions.

“This is a return to the very beginning, to the time before Pete started writing our songs to a time when we were playing to small crowds in church halls. That’s what we were (then) a soul band,” Daltrey said.

Look for a June 1 release and remember Daltrey performs “Tommy” with the DSO at Meadowbrook July 5.