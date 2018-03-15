By Beau Daniels
Photobee | Dreamstime.com

By: Beau Daniels

Forget where your old man wants to retire, let’s check the places Forbes says are best for women. Moving past Hawaii, here are some suggested for those over age 40. A few years ago I might have been surprised to see Tennessee high on the list, but I know several people who have transitioned to the state. Property is still cheap in many places, there is no state income tax, and the scenery is amazing. I was raised there.

Factors that Forbes considers in their rankings include healthcare, life expectancy, gender crime, and something very cool is businesses owned my females. That puts several Northeastern states in the top ten like New Hampshire, Maine, Vermont, and Delaware. How do the Midwest states rank? Does Iowa count? The worst states will also surprise you. Take a look.

