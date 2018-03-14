Photo: Virginia Sherwood / NBC

By Scott T. Sterling

Jesus Christ Superstar is coming to your TV, and now we’ve got your first look.

Sara Bareilles, Alice Cooper and John Legend star in a new trailer for the live TV special, set to air on NBC Easter Sunday (April 1).

The clip reveals Bareilles as Mary Magdalene, Cooper as King Herod, and Legend in the title role.

“Superstar,” the most famous and recognizable song from the classic Andrew Lloyd Weber/Tim Rice musical, serves as the soundtrack for the trailer. Watch it below.