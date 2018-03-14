Lawmoment | Dreamstime.com

By: Beau Daniels

I recently posted a story about power outfits for women. Here’s a guy that’s using part of what most women use in their outfits and wears them to give himself confidence. Ashley Maxwell-Lam is a corporate guy who works for a bank and wears the usually slick business suits, but now with high heels.

This started after Lam conferred with a corporate woman, “I asked her how could an object make you feel powerful? So she said, ‘try them on and see.’ I did and exactly what she said rang true. I’ve never felt more empowered then putting on a pair of stilettos and walking through a marble lobby.”

It’s not an everyday thing for Ashley who does have 9 pairs of stilettos, but he did give his boss notice, “When I decided to wear them at work, I told my manager and she said, ‘Let me just confirm that’s OK.’ It was her making sure I wouldn’t get in trouble, but I replied, ‘This is not me asking, this is not a request, this is me telling you I’m going to be wearing heels.’”

“Like” Beau on Facebook, Follow Beau on Twitter & Instagram

“Like” us on Facebook & Follow us on Twitter