By Beau Daniels
Filed Under:Beau Daniels, Bon Jovi

By: Beau Daniels

Bon Jovi has set a few records including the recent album “This House Is Not for Sale” scoring the longest time between jumping back up the chart to number 1. UCR attributes that to a promotion associated with ticket sales to their tour.

Now comes the unwanted breaking of a chart record. After the promotion, “This House Is Not for Sale” had the biggest weekly record drop in history falling from the top spot to number 168. At least that was a good promotion putting it back up to number one after 15 months.

“Like” Beau on Facebook, Follow Beau on Twitter & Instagram
“Like” us on Facebook & Follow us on Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.3 WOMC

Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.
Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleHere are the music events booked at the arena so far.

Listen Live