By: Beau Daniels

Bon Jovi has set a few records including the recent album “This House Is Not for Sale” scoring the longest time between jumping back up the chart to number 1. UCR attributes that to a promotion associated with ticket sales to their tour.

Now comes the unwanted breaking of a chart record. After the promotion, “This House Is Not for Sale” had the biggest weekly record drop in history falling from the top spot to number 168. At least that was a good promotion putting it back up to number one after 15 months.

“Like” Beau on Facebook, Follow Beau on Twitter & Instagram

“Like” us on Facebook & Follow us on Twitter