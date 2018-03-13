Photo by Silvlia Flores/Fresno Bee/TNS

Sir Paul McCartney in National Geographic? Has he discovered a new island?

No, the former Beatle is interviewed in the current issue by the venerable magazine’s editor-in-chief, Susan Goldberg, about his Meat Free Monday campaign, which suggests not eating meat one day a week as a way to help the planet. Macca tweeted a quote from the sit-down this morning (Monday): “Nobody’s forcing anyone to do anything; you just try one day meat free, because it’s a good idea.”

If you’re interested in finding out more about the campaign, check out McCartney’s five-minute video, One Day a Week, which he posted last November, on YouTube. You can also watch the National Geographic interview on the magazine’s website.

http://