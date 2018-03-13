By Jim Johnson
Filed Under:National geographic, Paul McCartney
Photo by Silvlia Flores/Fresno Bee/TNS

Sir Paul McCartney in National Geographic? Has he discovered a new island?

No, the former Beatle is interviewed in the current issue by the venerable magazine’s editor-in-chief, Susan Goldberg, about his Meat Free Monday campaign, which suggests not eating meat one day a week as a way to help the planet. Macca tweeted a quote from the sit-down this morning (Monday): “Nobody’s forcing anyone to do anything; you just try one day meat free, because it’s a good idea.”

If you’re interested in finding out more about the campaign, check out McCartney’s five-minute video, One Day a Week, which he posted last November, on YouTube. You can also watch the National Geographic interview on the magazine’s website.

http://

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.3 WOMC

Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.
Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleHere are the music events booked at the arena so far.

Listen Live