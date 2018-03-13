Photo: Dreamstime

(104.3 WOMC) — Imagine being 100 years old and eating all the potato chips you want while consuming all the beer you love.

One woman is living that life.

Centenarian Matilda Curcia lives in San Diego (which probably helps too) and she told local TV station KSAN that she exercises every day. But she also enjoys potato chips and beer.

The station reports that Matilda and her friend Mickey both turned 100 years old within days of each other.

The women, who live four doors from one another, said they moved to the neighborhood around the same time almost 50 years ago.

They said they like to take walks and ride their bikes.