Filed Under:Horse, horse dance, horses, miami, rides, rides horse, shuts, Viral video, woman, woman rides
Photo: Dreamstime

By Nathan Vicar

(104.3 WOMC) — A Miami Beach nightclub has been shut down after video emerged of a bikini-clad woman riding a white horse onto the dance floor.

In the video, the horse enters the Mokai Lounge and heads for the dance floor, before it suddenly panics and throws off the rider.

The club’s business license was revoked on Friday.

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber called animal cruelty an “abhorrent & vile act.”

Police are still investigating the incident.

The horse is reportedly healthy and safe.

The Mokai Lounge has apparently taken down its Yelp page over angry reviews.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.3 WOMC

Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.
Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleHere are the music events booked at the arena so far.

Listen Live