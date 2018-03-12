Nastia1983 | Dreamstime.com

By: Beau Daniels

Yes, pant suits are no longer the main power outfit for women. There is no specific only power suit according to Buzzfeed. Dresses are now earning the definition, “This dress makes me feel sexy, powerful, and professional. Mostly because it’s pretty identical to a dress that Amy Adams wears in American Hustle and she is the pinnacle of a vintage, refined, and sexy style imho.”

A tailored vest and pants is this ladies power suit, “This suit makes me feel like I am truly the captain of my own destiny and that only I can get in the way of what I set forth to accomplish. It’s like a battery pack that helps me walk a little straighter, have more confidence, and believe that I, this little black girl, can change the world if I wanted to.”

Props to women who are not in the cookie cutter mode. See more examples here.

“Like” Beau on Facebook, Follow Beau on Twitter & Instagram

“Like” us on Facebook & Follow us on Twitter