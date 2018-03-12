Tommyandone | Dreamstime.com

By: Beau Daniels

Who would of though a prosecutor would hassle parents because of the name chosen for their child. The baptism was even delayed due to the prosecutors interference.

The parents named their daughter Liam which is a guys name. I know many females who have a name that is considered mostly a guys name and it’s cool. The couple will now face a judge because the prosecutor thinks Liam “would be likely to create a risk of gender confusion” Fortunately this is in France no in the US. More here.

