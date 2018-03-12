Photo: Roberto Finizio / NurPhoto / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Alice Cooper is coming back for more.

The shock-rock icon Alice Cooper is extending his current tour with a series of summer dates in support of his most recent album, Paranormal.

Fans in Los Angeles and Las Vegas will get a very special guest at Cooper’s show in the form of legendary KISS guitarist, Ace Frehley.

The “A Paranormal Evening With Alice Cooper” tour launches on August 3 in West Allis, WI, with shows slated through Sept. 7, when Cooper hits York, PA.

Alice Cooper’s next big show is set for your television set: the rock star will portray King Herod in the upcoming live television production of Jesus Christ Superstar! The show is set to air on Easter Sunday (April 1) on NBC.

8/3 — West Allis, WI @ Wisconsin State Fair

8/5 — Sioux Falls, SD @ Washington Pavilion

8/6 — Kansas City, MO @ Kauffman Center for The Performing Arts

8/8 — Colorado Springs, CO @ Pike’s Peak Center

8/10 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea

8/12 — Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

8/14 — San Jose, CA @ City National Civic

8/15 — Jackson, CA @ Jackson Rancheria Casino

8/18 — Bonner, MT @ Kettlehouse Amphitheater

8/19 — Everett, WA @ Angel of the Winds Arena

8/20 — Vancouver, Canada @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

8/22 — Calgary, AB @ Southern Jubilee Auditorium

8/23 — Edmonton, AB @ Northern Jubilee Auditorium

8/25 — Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre

8/26 — Estevan, SK @ Affinity Place

8/28 — Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre

8/29 — Thunder Bay, ON @ Thunder Bay Community Auditorium

8/30 — St. Paul, MN @ Ordway Center for the Performing Arts

9/1 — Ft. Wayne, IN @ Foellinger Theatre

9/2 — Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center at The Heights

9/4 — Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre

9/6 — New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

9/7 — York, PA @ York Fair

