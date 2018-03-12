Filed Under:Alice Cooper
Photo: Roberto Finizio / NurPhoto / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Alice Cooper is coming back for more.

The shock-rock icon Alice Cooper is extending his current tour with a series of summer dates in support of his most recent album, Paranormal.

Related: Alice Cooper Spotlights Fans in ‘The Sound of A’ Video

Fans in Los Angeles and Las Vegas will get a very special guest at Cooper’s show in the form of legendary KISS guitarist, Ace Frehley.

The “A Paranormal Evening With Alice Cooper” tour launches on August 3 in West Allis, WI, with shows slated through Sept. 7, when Cooper hits York, PA.

Alice Cooper’s next big show is set for your television set: the rock star will portray King Herod in the upcoming live television production of Jesus Christ Superstar! The show is set to air on Easter Sunday (April 1) on NBC.

8/3 — West Allis, WI @ Wisconsin State Fair
8/5 — Sioux Falls, SD @ Washington Pavilion
8/6 — Kansas City, MO @ Kauffman Center for The Performing Arts
8/8 — Colorado Springs, CO @ Pike’s Peak Center
8/10 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea
8/12 — Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
8/14 — San Jose, CA @ City National Civic
8/15 — Jackson, CA @ Jackson Rancheria Casino
8/18 — Bonner, MT @ Kettlehouse Amphitheater
8/19 — Everett, WA @ Angel of the Winds Arena
8/20 — Vancouver, Canada @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
8/22 — Calgary, AB @ Southern Jubilee Auditorium
8/23 — Edmonton, AB @ Northern Jubilee Auditorium
8/25 — Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre
8/26 — Estevan, SK @ Affinity Place
8/28 — Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre
8/29 — Thunder Bay, ON @ Thunder Bay Community Auditorium
8/30 — St. Paul, MN @ Ordway Center for the Performing Arts
9/1 — Ft. Wayne, IN @ Foellinger Theatre
9/2 — Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center at The Heights
9/4 — Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre
9/6 — New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
9/7 — York, PA @ York Fair

Never miss a tour date from Alice Cooper with Eventful.

More From 104.3 WOMC

Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.
Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleHere are the music events booked at the arena so far.

Listen Live