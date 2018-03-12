Photo: Dreamstime

(104.3 WOMC) — Musical.ly is a very popular app being used by children and tweens everywhere.

The app currently has 200 million users. But not all of hose users have pure intentions.

On the surface, Musical.ly seems fun and harmless, but hidden in its content is some very disturbing material.

The app’s goal is to create and share videos of lip-syncing. Only one problem… If you type in certain keywords, shocking and disturbing videos appear on the user’s screen.

Some have reportedly seen children stripping and flashing the camera, with other users egging it on with comments and “likes.”

The app has a chat feature as well.