Irina V | Dreamstime.com

By: Beau Daniels

Here’s something you can do with your old recliners, donate them to animal shelters, not for the employees but for the animals. This makes sense, think about how many times you’ve seen a cat or dog sit in someones recliner.

Inspired by a dog that would often jump on a chair at a shelter, the staff started providing recliners for the animals, “He really enjoys being with us up in the office. One day a local mechanic donated some office chairs to us so we decided we’d give one to Buster. He refused to give it up after that.”

This is a great plan to comfort stressed animals in shelters, “I think having a chair in the kennel really help give the dogs more of a home setting while they’re here. It’s especially helped one of our dogs, Mickey, with his stress levels. He’s been here about a year, the longest out of everyone. It’s given him a lot more security.” Spread the word to local humane society’s. UPI

