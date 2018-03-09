By Beau Daniels




Props to the state of Florida for voting to stay in Daylight Saving Time forever. Maybe not forever ever but the CNN report does say “permanently.” Called the “Sunshine Protection Act,” the legislature passed it immediately. Hey, the are The Sunshine State.

Staying in Daylight Saving Time still has hurdles including an act of Congress, so “permanently” is not permanent. I would love for that to happen here in Michigan and actually the entire country. I hate when it gets dark in the 5 pm hour. Would you like to stay in Daylight Saving Time? Express yourself in the Beau Poll below.

