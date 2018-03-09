Photo: Dreamstime

By: Nathan Vicar

(104.3 WOMC) — Folks in the Midwest are getting a reputation — for excessive drinking.

According to a report in 24/7 Wall St. the Midwest accounts for some of the highest concentrated excessive drinking — with Michigan coming in at number 10.

Excessive alcohol consumption, according to the CDC, includes binge drinking and heavy drinking. Binge drinking is defined as four or more drinks in a single occasion for women and five or more for men, and heavy drinking is defined as at least eight drinks per week for women and 15 for men.

Nationwide, 18 percent of American adults drink an excessive amount of alcohol.

24/7 Wall St. reviewed data from the CDC to identify the states reporting the highest levels of adults who binge drink or drink heavily.

Michigan ranked at No. 10. Here’s what the data found:

Adults drinking excessively: 20.0%

Alcohol-related driving deaths: 29.4% (16th lowest)

Adults in fair or poor health: 16.8 (20th highest)

Drunkest metro area: Lansing-East Lansing, MI

Here’s what they said:

Some 20% of adults drink to excess in Michigan, more than the comparable national share of 18%. Typically, states with higher rates of adults who binge or heavily drink are wealthier and are more likely to report better health outcomes. Michigan is an exception with a below average median household income and worse health outcomes than most states.

