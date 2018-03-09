Filed Under:Black Panther, Black Panther Sequel
Credit: Joe Lamberti/Courier Post via USA TODAY NETWORK

Black Panther is now the ninth highest grossing movie of all time!  That didn’t take long.  It’s NO surprise it’s getting a sequel!

The head of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, was speaking to EW and was asked about the prospect of a follow up movie.  His response was exactly what we wanted to hear.

“Nothing specific to reveal, other than to say we absolutely will do that. We have ideas and a pretty solid direction on where we want to head with the second one,” said Feige

The next question: when will it come out? Speculation from Comicbook.com thinks we’ll see Black Panther 2 in the first part of 2020.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.3 WOMC

Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.
Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleHere are the music events booked at the arena so far.

Listen Live