By Scott T. Sterling

The man who made the Beatles famous is the focus of a new limited series on the Bravo network.

The life and times of the Beatles’ original manager, Brian Epstein, will be chronicled on the show that’s based on 2013 graphic novel, The Fifth Beatle: The Brian Epstein Story.

The show is currently in development, with Bravo securing access to the Lennon-McCartney catalog to use in the show’s soundtrack (via Variety).

The show will also chronicle Epstein’s rise to rock stardom after signing the Beatles to a management contract—despite having no prior experience—after catching an early show at Liverpool’s legendary Cavern Club. It will also address his internal battles with being a closeted gay man in the ’60s, and facing discrimination as a Jewish man.

Epstein died in August 1967 of a drug overdose.