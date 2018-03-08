Flydragonfly | Dreamstime.com

By: Beau Daniels

Do you ever wonder why you have dreams about an ex? Here’s the good news from a psychic, “Most of the time, however, dreams are symbolic and not literal. Your feelings are probably best directed toward healing whatever happened to make you exes in the first place.”

Ten reasons are given in the report, I like this one, “You’re worried about being successful in a new relationship.” Yeah, flashback reminders on what you don’t want to deal with again. Just keep looking out for #1, yourself, “This dream is giving you the message that you need to strengthen the relationship you have with yourself, don’t distract yourself by misplacing your energy into external relationships at the moment.” More here.

