By Beau Daniels
Filed Under:Beau Daniels, Dreams
Flydragonfly | Dreamstime.com

By: Beau Daniels

Do you ever wonder why you have dreams about an ex? Here’s the good news from a psychic, “Most of the time, however, dreams are symbolic and not literal. Your feelings are probably best directed toward healing whatever happened to make you exes in the first place.”

Ten reasons are given in the report, I like this one, “You’re worried about being successful in a new relationship.” Yeah, flashback reminders on what you don’t want to deal with again. Just keep looking out for #1, yourself, “This dream is giving you the message that you need to strengthen the relationship you have with yourself, don’t distract yourself by misplacing your energy into external relationships at the moment.” More here.

“Like” Beau on Facebook, Follow Beau on Twitter & Instagram
“Like” us on Facebook & Follow us on Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.3 WOMC

Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.
Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleHere are the music events booked at the arena so far.

Listen Live