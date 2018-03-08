Photo: Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK

By Steve Kostan

I like this story so much that I wish I was there!

Ian Anderson talked recently about the first time he met Robert Plant, and why he “got out pretty quickly” after Plant sat in.

It was mid 60s London, way before the Led Zeppelin or Jethro Tull days.

Ian told Prog magazine, they were playing in a “dreary, club,” when Alexis Korner came in and said, “All right if my boy stands in and does a number?” (I guess us Yanks are lazy..we SIT IN) anyways, “He sings and plays harmonica” Ian said fine I’ll sit this one out.

“You knew instantly that he had something special about him,” Ian recalls. “And he was a good harmonica player too. I sat there feeling this growing dread…we got out of there pretty quickly as I recall. Not too much looking back that night.”

WOW. I think there’s some unwritten rule among rockers that states you must wait 50 years before sharing a story like this.

Thanks Ian!