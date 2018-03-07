Mihail39 | Dreamstime.com

By: Beau Daniels

We are addicted to our smartphones. Apps use technology to increase addiction. We check our phone 80 times a day and the average use it 5 hours. To exorcise yourself from the obsession is the Light Phone, “By allowing you to leave behind your smartphone, it encourages you to spend quality time doing the things you love the most, free of distraction. We call this ‘going light’.”

The latest version is Light Phone2 that only performs calls and texting. Love the fact that it can fit in a wallet.

Also called the “Dumb Phone,” I am curious enough to consider it for my mom, not because she is dumb, but because she is not addicted to smartphones and only needs to call and text. Take a look. Oddity Central

