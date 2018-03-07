By Beau Daniels
Filed Under:Beau Daniels, Light Phone, smart phone
Mihail39 | Dreamstime.com

By: Beau Daniels

We are addicted to our smartphones. Apps use technology to increase addiction. We check our phone 80 times a day and the average use it 5 hours. To exorcise yourself from the obsession is the Light Phone, “By allowing you to leave behind your smartphone, it encourages you to spend quality time doing the things you love the most, free of distraction. We call this ‘going light’.”

The latest version is Light Phone2 that only performs calls and texting. Love the fact that it can fit in a wallet.

Also called the “Dumb Phone,” I am curious enough to consider it for my mom, not because she is dumb, but because she is not addicted to smartphones and only needs to call and text. Take a look. Oddity Central

“Like” Beau on Facebook, Follow Beau on Twitter & Instagram
“Like” us on Facebook & Follow us on Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.3 WOMC

Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.
Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleHere are the music events booked at the arena so far.

Listen Live