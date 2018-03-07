Photo: Dreamstime

By Nathan Vicar

(104.3 WOMC) — A New Jersey man who got stuck with a $1,635 Uber bill after drunkenly ordering a 300-mile trip is asking for help to pay it off.

Kenny Bachman called the Uber while partying in Morgantown, West Virginia. He passed out in the vehicle and woke up two hours later on the way to his home in Gloucester County, New Jersey. He’d meant to go back to where he was staying near West Virginia University.

NJ.com reports that Bachman set up a GoFundMe account to help pay the bill.

So far, Bachman has received just 36 donations, for $570. Bachman says all the proceeds will go to charity.