From my own experience I know women do a bunch of screenshots on their computer an especially on their phone. Cosmo backs that up with a list of screenshots most women do. The least surprising is shots of drunk texts. It’s always fun to later show a friend what they texted while drunk, but also sometimes beneficial to save what an ex sent while wasted.

Others include screenshot messages from co-workers expressing dissatisfaction which can be ammo to protect yourself. Many screenshot the Insta memes that disappear after watching but Instagram is developing fixes for that. One that I didn’t think of was doing your insurance card. That and other things could be important when losing a wallet. More here.

