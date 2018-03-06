Greta Van Fleet Band on the red carpet at Elton John's 26th Annual AIDS Foundation sponsored By BVLGARI in Los Angeles, CA on March 4th, 2017. (Photo by Alexander Tsway/SIPA USA)

By Nathan Vicar

(104.3 WOMC) — Elton John jammed with Frankenmuth, Michigan band Greta Van Fleet at his annual Academy Awards viewing party Sunday night.

The party was a benefit for the Elton John AIDS Foundation and held in West Hollywood, Calif. You can see photos and fan-shot video from the event below.

“They’re amazing, and they blew me away,” John said in his introduction. “So you’re going to see them here and they’re going to be one of the biggest new bands of the year. They have an amazing future ahead of them, and I’m so thrilled — I’m so thankful to have them come onstage and play for you.”

#IG | Elton John introducing Greta Van Fleet at his annual Aids Foundation Oscar party pic.twitter.com/6CqO7zlYCn — Greta Van Fleet Updates (@GVFDaily) March 5, 2018

Few details have surfaced on the performance, but judging by the clips posted on social media, it appears that Greta Van Fleet played their own “Edge of Darkness,” which was released on last year’s From the Fires EP and an acoustic song. The “Highway Tune” rockers were joined by the Rocket Man himself for a few songs, including a cover of Sir Elton’s classic “Saturday Night’s Alright (for Fighting.)”

#New | Greta Van Fleet performing with Elton John at his annual Aids Foundation Oscar party. pic.twitter.com/LAqtwRAGFO — Greta Van Fleet Updates (@GVFDaily) March 5, 2018

#Update | Greta Van Fleet performing "Edge of Darkness" at Elton John's Aids Foundation Oscar party pic.twitter.com/23s2Zj4RTZ — Greta Van Fleet Updates (@GVFDaily) March 5, 2018

#IG | Greta Van Fleet on Aaron Taylor-Johnson's instagram. March 4, 2018 • https://t.co/DjvryhW5yL pic.twitter.com/yocxxTK2cw — Greta Van Fleet Updates (@GVFDaily) March 6, 2018

According to Ultimate Classic Rock, John personally called the up-and-coming band, which has compared to Led Zeppelin, to invite them to his party, reportedly telling them that their two EPs were “the best rock ‘n’ roll I’ve heard in 20 f***ing years!”

The four-member band writes and performs their own music. It includes 21-year-old twin brothers Josh Kiszka on vocals and Jake Kiszka on guitars, younger brother Sam Kiszka, 18, on bass, and best friend Danny Wagner, 19, on drums.

In addition to rocking star-studded Oscar parties, Greta Van Fleet have been working on their debut album, which is due out in the late spring to early summer.

They’ll also be touring the U.S. throughout the spring, which includes three sold out shows at the Fillmore in Detroit.

You can watch highlights from John’s Oscar party here. Clips from Greta Van Fleet’s performance begin at 15:24 into the video.