Many think long distance relationships don’t lead to anything. I can tell you mine resulted in marriage. Interesting facts from Statistic Brain mentions around 14 million are in a long distance relationship and 1 in 10 become married.

What’s surprises me is 75 percent have at least once been in a long distance relationship. Then curious to me is the average distance since mine was over 1000 miles, that stat is 125 miles. Dive deeper into the facts here.

