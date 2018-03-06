Antoniodiaz | Dreamstime.com

By: Beau Daniels

Many think long distance relationships don’t lead to anything. I can tell you mine resulted in marriage. Interesting facts from Statistic Brain mentions around 14 million are in a long distance relationship and 1 in 10 become married.

What’s surprises me is 75 percent have at least once been in a long distance relationship. Then curious to me is the average distance since mine was over 1000 miles, that stat is 125 miles. Dive deeper into the facts here.

