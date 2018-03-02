By: Nathan Vicar
(104.3 WOMC) — February has given way to March 2018, which means a new batch of offerings on Netflix.
Marvel’s “Jessica Jones” is among the Netflix Originals arriving for a second season this month.
The second batch of “Santa Clarita Diet” and “A Series of Unfortunate Events” also arrive later in the month. Both Ghostbusters movies, “Up in the Air” and “Cruel Intentions” are among the major studio films dropping March 1.
The Jaws series, “Zootopia” and shows including “Archer” will be leaving Netflix this month.
Full list below. Titles and dates subject to change.
Available March 1:
- 300
- 21 Thunder: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- 2307: Winter’s Dream
- Adel Karam: Live from Beirut — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Adventureland
- Algo Muy Gordo
- Alpha and Omega
- Battle Drone
- Beerfest
- Casino
- Cruel Intentions
- Cruel Intentions 2
- Cruel Intentions 3
- Deathgrip
- Forgetting Sarah Marshall
- Ghostbusters
- Ghostbusters 2
- Gridiron Gang
- Guess Who
- Hostage
- I Am Number Four
- I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry
- Jackass: Number Two
- Land Gold Women
- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Eighteenth Year
- Martian Child
- Moon
- People Like Us
- Revolutionary Road
- Stuart Little 3: Call of the Wild
- The Brothers Grimm
- The Bucket List
- The Descent
- The Descent: Part 2
- The Experiment
- The Fifth Estate
- The Gift
- The Lazarus Project
- True to the Game
- Untraceable
- Up in the Air
- Wet Hot American Summer
- Women at War 1939-1945
Available March 2:
- B: The Beginning: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Flint Town: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Girls Incarcerated: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Les Affamés — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Malena Pichot: Estupidez compleja — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Natalia Valdebenito: El Especial — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available March 4:
- Expedition China
- The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available March 5:
- F The Prom
- The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available March 6:
- Benji
- Borderliner: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- For the Love of Benji
- Gad Elmaleh: American Dream — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available March 7:
- Aftershock
Available March 8:
- Bad Guys: Vile City: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Ladies First — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Marvel’s Jessica Jones: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available March 9:
- A.I.C.O. Incarnation: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Collateral: Limited Series — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Love: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Malala Yousafzai — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Nailed It: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Outsider — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available March 10:
- Septiembre, un Llanto en Silencio
Available March 12:
- Kygo: Live at the Hollywood Bowl
- Troy: The Odyssey
Available March 13:
- Children of the Whales: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Ricky Gervais: Humanity — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Stretch Armstrong: The Breakout — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available March 15:
- Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie
- Power Rangers Ninja Steel: Season 1
- Tabula Rasa: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Hollywood Masters: Season 2
Available March 16:
- Benji — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Edha: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- On My Block: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Spirit Riding Free: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Take Your Pills — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Wild Wild Country: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available March 19:
- In Search of Fellini
Available March 20:
- 100 Years: One Woman’s Fight for Justice
- The Standups: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available March 21:
- Conor McGregor: Notorious
Available March 23:
- Alexa & Katie: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Dinotrux Supercharged: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Game Over, Man! — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Layla M. – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Requiem: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Roxanne Roxanne — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Santa Clarita Diet: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- SWORDGAI The Animation: Part 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Mechanism: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available March 24:
- Red Trees
Available March 27:
- Men on a Mission: 2018
Available March 28:
- 50 First Dates
- Little Women
- Never Back Down 2: The Beatdown
- The Art of War
Available March 30:
- A Series of Unfortunate Events: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- First Match — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Happy Anniversary — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir Season 2 Part 1
- Rapture: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Reboot: The Guardian Code: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Sofía Niño de Rivera: Selección natural — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Titan– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Trailer Park Boys: Season 12 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Trump: An American Dream: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available March 31:
- Let Me In
LAST CALL
Leaving March 1:
- A Gang Story
- Anastasia
- Baby’s Day Out
- Eyewitness
- FernGully: The Last Rainforest
- First Response
- Forget and Forgive
- Hitch
- Jaws
- Jaws 2
- Jaws 3
- Jaws: The Revenge
- Less Than Zero
- Memento
- Slums of Beverly Hills
- The Chase
- The Craft
- The Panic in Needle Park
- Trigger Point
- Two Wrongs
- xXx
Leaving March 4:
- Chloe
- Safe Haven
Leaving March 6:
- The Finest Hours
Leaving March 8:
- Victoria
Leaving March 11:
- Believe
- Glitch
Leaving March 12:
- Standby
- Disney’s The Santa Clause
- Disney’s The Santa Clause 2
- Disney’s The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Leaving March 13:
- Breakout Kings: Season 1
- City of God: 10 Years Later
- London Has Fallen
- The Killing: Seasons 1-2
Leaving March 14:
- Archer: Seasons 1-7
Leaving March 19:
- V/H/S: Viral
Leaving March 20:
- Zootopia
Leaving March 22:
- Steve Jobs: One Last Thing
Leaving March 24:
- Voltron 84: Season 1
- Who Framed Roger Rabbit
Leaving March 26:
- The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou
Leaving March 29:
- The Gates: Season 1
Leaving March 30:
- Life in Pieces: Season 1
Leaving March 31:
- Awake: Season 1
- Bordertown: Season 1
- Breakout Kings: Season 2
- Brickleberry: Seasons 1-3
- Cooper Barrett’s Guide to Surviving Life: Season 1
- Friends with Benefits: Season 1
- In Like Flint
- Lights Out: Season 1
- Rosewood: Season 1
- Salem: Seasons 2-3
- Small Shots: Season 1
- The Awakening
- The Carmichael Show: Seasons 1-2
- The Chicago Code: Season 1
- The Crazy Ones: Season 1
- The Finder: Season 1
- The Good Son
- Traffic Light: Season 1