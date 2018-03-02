Photo: Dreamstime

By: Nathan Vicar

(104.3 WOMC) — February has given way to March 2018, which means a new batch of offerings on Netflix.

Marvel’s “Jessica Jones” is among the Netflix Originals arriving for a second season this month.

The second batch of “Santa Clarita Diet” and “A Series of Unfortunate Events” also arrive later in the month. Both Ghostbusters movies, “Up in the Air” and “Cruel Intentions” are among the major studio films dropping March 1.

The Jaws series, “Zootopia” and shows including “Archer” will be leaving Netflix this month.

Full list below. Titles and dates subject to change.

Available March 1:

300

21 Thunder: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

2307: Winter’s Dream

Adel Karam: Live from Beirut — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Adventureland

Algo Muy Gordo

Alpha and Omega

Battle Drone

Beerfest

Casino

Cruel Intentions

Cruel Intentions 2

Cruel Intentions 3

Deathgrip

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Ghostbusters

Ghostbusters 2

Gridiron Gang

Guess Who

Hostage

I Am Number Four

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry

Jackass: Number Two

Land Gold Women

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Eighteenth Year

Martian Child

Moon

People Like Us

Revolutionary Road

Stuart Little 3: Call of the Wild

The Brothers Grimm

The Bucket List

The Descent

The Descent: Part 2

The Experiment

The Fifth Estate

The Gift

The Lazarus Project

True to the Game

Untraceable

Up in the Air

Wet Hot American Summer

Women at War 1939-1945

Available March 2:

B: The Beginning: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Flint Town: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Girls Incarcerated: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Les Affamés — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Malena Pichot: Estupidez compleja — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Natalia Valdebenito: El Especial — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available March 4:

Expedition China

The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available March 5:

F The Prom

The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available March 6:

Benji

Borderliner: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

For the Love of Benji

Gad Elmaleh: American Dream — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available March 7:

Aftershock

Available March 8:

Bad Guys: Vile City: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Ladies First — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Marvel’s Jessica Jones: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available March 9:

A.I.C.O. Incarnation: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Collateral: Limited Series — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Love: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Malala Yousafzai — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Nailed It: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Outsider — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available March 10:

Septiembre, un Llanto en Silencio

Available March 12:

Kygo: Live at the Hollywood Bowl

Troy: The Odyssey

Available March 13:

Children of the Whales: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Ricky Gervais: Humanity — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Stretch Armstrong: The Breakout — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available March 15:

Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie

Power Rangers Ninja Steel: Season 1

Tabula Rasa: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Hollywood Masters: Season 2

Available March 16:

Benji — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Edha: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

On My Block: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Spirit Riding Free: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Take Your Pills — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Wild Wild Country: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available March 19:

In Search of Fellini

Available March 20:

100 Years: One Woman’s Fight for Justice

The Standups: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available March 21:

Conor McGregor: Notorious

Available March 23:

Alexa & Katie: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dinotrux Supercharged: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Game Over, Man! — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Layla M. – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Requiem: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Roxanne Roxanne — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Santa Clarita Diet: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

SWORDGAI The Animation: Part 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Mechanism: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available March 24:

Red Trees

Available March 27:

Men on a Mission: 2018

Available March 28:

50 First Dates

Little Women

Never Back Down 2: The Beatdown

The Art of War

Available March 30:

A Series of Unfortunate Events: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

First Match — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Happy Anniversary — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir Season 2 Part 1

Rapture: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Reboot: The Guardian Code: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sofía Niño de Rivera: Selección natural — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Titan– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Trailer Park Boys: Season 12 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Trump: An American Dream: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available March 31:

Let Me In

LAST CALL

Leaving March 1:

A Gang Story

Anastasia

Baby’s Day Out

Eyewitness

FernGully: The Last Rainforest

First Response

Forget and Forgive

Hitch

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

Less Than Zero

Memento

Slums of Beverly Hills

The Chase

The Craft

The Panic in Needle Park

Trigger Point

Two Wrongs

xXx

Leaving March 4:

Chloe

Safe Haven

Leaving March 6:

The Finest Hours

Leaving March 8:

Victoria

Leaving March 11:

Believe

Glitch

Leaving March 12:

Standby

Disney’s The Santa Clause

Disney’s The Santa Clause 2

Disney’s The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Leaving March 13:

Breakout Kings: Season 1

City of God: 10 Years Later

London Has Fallen

The Killing: Seasons 1-2

Leaving March 14:

Archer: Seasons 1-7

Leaving March 19:

V/H/S: Viral

Leaving March 20:

Zootopia

Leaving March 22:

Steve Jobs: One Last Thing

Leaving March 24:

Voltron 84: Season 1

Who Framed Roger Rabbit

Leaving March 26:

The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou

Leaving March 29:

The Gates: Season 1

Leaving March 30:

Life in Pieces: Season 1

Leaving March 31: