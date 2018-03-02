He also discussed a failed karaoke experience in Beijing.
Filed Under:Robert Plant
Photo: Terence Patrick / CBS

By Hayden Wright

Robert Plant released his 11th solo album Carry Fire last year and continues to promote the record: Last night he stopped by The Late Late Show set to perform “New World…”

Related: Robert Plant Shares New ‘Season’s Song’ Live Video

The Led Zeppelin frontman also sat down with host James Corden to discuss his legendary career, including one not-so-legendary moment. In Beijing in the 1990s, Plant says he entered a karaoke competition against an Elvis impersonator and lost.

Watch Plant’s appearance on The Late Show below.

More From 104.3 WOMC

Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.
Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleHere are the music events booked at the arena so far.

Listen Live