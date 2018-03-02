Photo: Dreamstime.com
By: Nathan Vicar
(104.3 WOMC) — Applebee’s is continuing its trend of offering cheap drinks this month with a vodka lemonade for $2.
The restaurant chain, which offered $1 Bahama Mamas in February and $1 Long Island Iced Teas in December, announced the latest offer Thursday.
The $2 Absolut Vodka Lemonade is at participating locations every day during the month of March, according to a news release.
The recipe is simple, mixing lemonade with Absolut brand vodka in a 10 ounce mug, according to Money Magazine.
The drink is available all day every day at participating restaurants for customers dining in. Prices may vary according to location.
Customers can locate a participating restaurant at the Applebee’s website.