Filed Under:600 Uber Bill, Man Orders Uber To Home State, Man Racks Up $1, Massive Uber Bill, New Jersey Man, Uber Drive From WVA to NJ
Photo: Dreamstime

By: Nathan Vicar

(104.3 WOMC) — We’ve all had those nights.

You go out, maybe have a little too much to drink, and then order an Uber to drive you from West Virginia to New Jersey.

Wait, what?!

A New Jersey man says he blacked out while partying in West Virginia and drunkenly ordered an Uber to his home state of New Jersey, USA TODAY reports.

That particular chain of events costs $1,635,93 and Kenny Bachman can tell you about it, according to reports.

Bachman was out with friends in Morgantown, W.V. last Friday, when he called an Uber to take him back to where he was staying at West Virginia University’s campus.

Instead of going to campus, the Uber driver took Bachman back to his home in Gloucester County, N.J. More than 300 miles away.

The report states that Bachman woke up two hours into the trip, but didn’t want to just be dropped off in the middle of no where, so he stuck it out all the way home.

“Afterwards I had it fully sink in,” Bachman told NJ Advance Media. “Once the ride ended and I saw how much it was when I was like ‘Alright, this is insane, that’s just crazy.'”

Uber confirmed the ride occurred, the report states, and the driver took Bachman to the destination he requested.

He says he tried to challenge the fare with Uber but ended up paying it.

Bachman gave his driver five stars.

See a screenshot of the order here.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.3 WOMC

Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.
Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleHere are the music events booked at the arena so far.

Listen Live