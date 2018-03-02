Photo: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY

By: Nathan Vicar

(104.3 WOMC) — Dolly Parton’s dream of a 9 to 5 movie sequel appears to be on the fast track to reality, according to Deadline Hollywood.

Deadline.com reports that original 9 to 5 screenwriter Patricia Resnick is in talks to collaborate with a younger writer, possibly Parks and Recreation actress Rashida Jones, to create a sequel to the 1980 film that “can make the concept relevant to a young comedy audience.”

Although the headlines of the new film would likely be three young women dealing with workplace sexism, the report also states that original stars Parton, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin are ready to appear in the sequel. It is unknown if they would reprise their original roles or play new characters.

Parton recently told Nightline that while the trio has always discussed revisiting the film, it started to really make sense now, amid the national conversation around harassment and equal pay for women.

“We decided that we are going to do another one,” she said. “We are trying to get the script and all that. Everyone is very interested, and we’ve all agreed that we’d love to do it if it’s right.”

Parton told Nightline she supports those who have come forward to tell their stories of being victims of misconduct.

“I think that everyone who has ever been abused should come forward, should be listened to and should be heard,” she said.

In the original 1980 movie, Parton, Fonda, and Tomlin played subordinates to a chauvinistic boss (played by Dabney Coleman) who verbally abused them, passed over Tomlin’s character for a promotion in favor of a less-qualified man and routinely sexually harassed Parton’s character, Doralee.

Eventually, the women abducted their boss and held him captive as they worked out a plan to expose his corruption.

Parton was nominated for a Golden Globe award as “Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Comedy of Musical.” She also wrote the film’s titular theme song, which was nominated for best original song at both the Academy Awards and the Golden Globes and which won two Grammys (Best Country Song and Best Country Vocal Performance – Female).

In September 0f 2017, Parton, Tomlin, and Fonda reunited as presenters at the Emmy Awards.