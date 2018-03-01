Photo: Larry McCormack / USA Today

Keith Richards has once again asking for Mick Jagger‘s forgiveness, this time following comments about he made about his bandmate in the Wall Street Journal.

Keith was critical of Mick’s having an eighth child in 2016. He said, “Mick’s a randy old bastard. It’s time for the snip — you can’t be a father at that age. Those poor kids!”

Realizing he’d stirred the pot, Richards then tweeted, “I deeply regret the comments I made about Mick in the Wall Street Journal, which were completely out of line. I have of course apologized to him in person.”

Back in 2010, Richards had to say how sorry he was for writing in his memoir, Life, that Jagger had small penis. He wrote, “Marianne Faithfull had no fun with [Mick Jagger’s] tiny todger. I know he’s got an enormous pair of balls — but it doesn’t quite fill the gap.”