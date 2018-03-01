Marketa Buskova | Dreamstime.com

By: Beau Daniels

The Detroit Zoo is giving a new home to 61 animals as reported by MLive. Because of the quick shut down of Bat Zone in Pontiac immediate homes were needed for bats, squirrels, sloths, frogs and more.

May of the animals in the zoo are rescues including over 1000 from an issue in Texas. Dr. Randi Meyerson, representing The Detroit Zoo speaks, “This is an unfortunate situation and we are doing everything we can to assist them in placing animals with facilities capable of ensuring their lifetime care, including taking in more than 60 of the animals at the Detroit Zoo.”

