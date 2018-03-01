Filed Under:David Bowie
Photo: PA Images / Sipa / USA Today

By Robyn Collins

To celebrate Record Store Day, April 21, 2018, three David Bowie recordings are getting a special vinyl treatment.

Related: David Bowie’s ‘Space Oddity’ Launched Toward Mars In Tesla Rocket

Welcome to the Blackout (Live London ‘78) will be available as a 3 LP set, and features previously unreleased tour recordings from June 30 and July 1, 1978.

The two other offerings are a 12” single of “Let’s Dance” with a studio version on side A, and a live version on side B and Bowie Now, which features tracks from Heroes and Low on white vinyl.

Prior to that, on April 20, 45 years after it’s initial release, Aladdin Sane is getting a reissue in silver vinyl to commemorate the anniversary.

More From 104.3 WOMC

Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.
Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleHere are the music events booked at the arena so far.

Listen Live