By: Beau Daniels

Called “Butt Lady” Sally Dawly is all about cleaning up America, and especially California. Sally earned the name by picking up cigarette butts, and she just picked up her millionth. Like people who use clickers to count how many people enter a venue, she uses one to track every butt she picks up.

Imagine how many are thrown on freeways. Sally got fed up just by those seen while taking walks, “I got tired of going on my walks and seeing cigarette butts everywhere. I’m just overwhelmed and shocked that I had to pick up this many. I keep track on a daily basis of how many I pick up and I just keep going.” She has been doing this for over 3 years and some days the amount is huge, “I’ve had days where I’ve picked up 3,000 butts, in one day, and it’s like, come on people, don’t throw your butts, better yet, stop smoking.” The “Butt Lady” is inspiring people including myself. Oddity Central

