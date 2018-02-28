Filed Under:Bon Jovi, Bon Jovi rosé, Diving Into Hampton Water, rosé
Photo: Ron Elkman / USA Today

By: Nathan Vicar

(104.3 WOMC) — New Jersey native Jon Bon Jovi seems to have a soft spot for the Hamptons — so much so, he’s decided to launch a rosé brand inspired by summers spent on the East End.

Town & Country reports “Diving Into Hampton Water” was launched by the 55-year-old singer this past weekend during the South Beach Food and Wine Festival in Miami.  Bon Jovi had help making the wine with the help of his 23-year-old son Jesse (who came up with the name and concept) and famed French winemaker Gerard Bertrand.

The pink wine is described as a crisp blend of grenache, cinsault, and Mourvèdre grapes from France, according to Town & Country.

Bon Jovi even posted a selfie alongside a half dozen empty bottles following the party.

The wine will retail for $25, but don’t get too excited: apparently bottles are scarce.

