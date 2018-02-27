Photo: PA Images / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Led Zeppelin is preparing a big comeback—to your local indie record store.

One of the biggest bands in rock history has revealed a special 7-inch single release for Record Store Day 2018, which falls on April 21.

Coming in advance of Zeppelin’s big 50th anniversary celebration slated for September, the group will release previously unreleased studio mixes of “Rock and Roll” (the “Sunset Sound Mix”) and “Friends” (the “Olympic Studios Mix”).

The release will mark only the third of the fabled “Sunset Sound Mixes” from Led Zeppelin IV. It follows “When The Levee Breaks” (found on the IV album) and the “Stairway To Heaven” mix debuted on the 2014 deluxe edition of the band’s fourth full-length.

The previously unheard “Olympic Studios Mix” of “Friends” is a categorized as a “stripped-down version, without the orchestration of the final mix, offering a true fly-on-the-wall feel from the band’s recording sessions for Led Zeppelin III at Headley Grange,” according to a press release.

Zeppelin fan can also look forward to a newly remastered version of their classic live album How The West Was Won in multiple formats on March 23, including the first ever vinyl and Blu-ray Audio editions (with the Blu-ray containing hi-res 5.1 surround sound).

Those hoping to get their hands on the yellow 7-inch single can find the nearest participating Record Store Day shop here. Plan on getting there early and lining up—these yellow vinyl singles are sure to fly off the shelves in record time.