By Jim Johnson
Filed Under:Jason Bonham, John Bonham, Led Zeppelin
23 August 2013 - Los Angeles, California - Jason Bonham. Heart "Heartbreaker" Tour - Los Angeles Screening Held At The Greek Theater. Photo Credit: Kevan Brooks/AdMedia/Sipa USA

Eight years after he started using the moniker Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Experience, Bonham is being forced to change the name of the band by his father’s bandmates. Jason, who subbed for his late-father John Bonham during Led Zeppelin‘s 2007 reunion show, revealed during an interview with St. Louis’ KSHE 95, that Zeppelin plans to use the phrase “Led Zeppelin Experience” in a campaign marking the band’s 50th anniversary this year.

Jason explained, “They have plans for the terminology ‘Led Zeppelin Experience.’ I was like, ‘Um, okay, but I need to keep the logo, JBLZE. One, I have the tag on my car, and two, I have a huge backdrop that I paid for last year. For me it’s about the music. So the name of it — I just wanted to keep the logo. So I said, ‘I got it. Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening.’ I don’t know what they have planned, but I said, ‘Okay, I will clear the way so they can do what they wish.'”

