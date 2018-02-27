Photo: Ron Elkman / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

David Crosby is hitting the road.

The Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young member is setting out on a solo trek in support of his most recent album, Sky Trails, which was released last year.

Rolling Stone points out some special guests joining Crosby along the way, including Alison Krauss (June 6th in Vienna, Virginia), Mary Chapin Carpenter and Chris Hillman (June 16th in Lenox, Massachusetts). and the Avett Brothers (June 29 at the legendary Red Rocks Amphitheater in Morrison, CO.

See the full tour itinerary below.

5/19 – Tulsa, OK @ Club Brady

5/20 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theatre

5/22 – Austin, TX @ Paramount Theatre

5/24 – New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theatre

5/26 – Orlando, FL @ Plaza Live

5/27 – Ponte Vedra Beach, FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

5/29 – Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall

5/31 – Charlottesville, VA @ The Paramount Theatre

6/2 – Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre

6/3 – Gettysburg, PA @ Majestic Theatre

6/6 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap Centre for the Performing Arts

6/7 – West Long Branch, NJ @ Pollak Theatre

6/9 – Westhampton Beach, NY @ Performing Arts Centre

6/10 – Hartford, CT @ Infinity Music Hall

6/12 – Ridgefield, CT @ Ridgefield Playhouse

6/14 – Lowell, MA @ Boarding House Park

6/16 – Lenox, MA @ Tanglewood

6/17 – Morristown, NJ @ Mayo Performing Arts Centre

6/28 – Estes Park, CO @ The Stanley Hotel

6/29 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

