Tyler Olson | Dreamstime.com

By: Beau Daniels

Questions to interrogate someone new in your life can be fun, Hello Giggles has provided 30. One of them is a question I used on the air a while back, “What’s been your favorite age so far and why?” Most people respond to a high school age or early 20’s, but detail make it interesting.

“Cat’s or dog’s?” is also recommended. Guy’s seem to get more judgement if they prefer cats. What also comes to mind is another question I’ve used on air, “Would you judge a person on their credit score? First crush and favorite vacation spots have also been used with the Beau Poll. Take a look at suggested questions here.

