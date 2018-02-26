By: Nathan Vicar
(104.3 WOMC) — Kid Rock released the music video for “American Rock ‘n Roll” on Sunday.
The song is the fourth single off his latest album, Sweet Southern Sugar.
The video features the Detroit musician performing alongside his band at what appears to be an abandoned drive-in movie theater.
More From 104.3 WOMC
Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.
Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleHere are the music events booked at the arena so far.
Paul McCartney Adds Second Show at Little Caesars ArenaDue to overwhelming demand, a second and final Paul McCartney show at Little Caesars Arena has been added on Monday, October 2.