Filed Under:Flooded Streets, michigan, video
Photo: Tina Gambill | Dreamstime.com

(104.3 WOMC) — Many people in Michigan dealt with rising waters last week and while it was a huge inconvenience for most, some took to the flooded streets to have some fun! We joke about getting your boats out when the streets flood, but some folks in Kalamazoo decided to actually bust out the jet-skis and have a riot.

The video of the ridiculousness has now gone viral with over 2 million views. No word on if jet skiing on flooded streets is legal or not, but I’m sure it’s frowned upon.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.3 WOMC

Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.
Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleHere are the music events booked at the arena so far.

Listen Live