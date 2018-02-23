Photo: Btrlf06 | Dreamstime.com

By: Nathan Vicar

(104.3 WOMC) — Looks like Coca Cola is getting into the craft soda business, by adding it’s first new flavors since 2012- Georgia Peach and California Raspberry.

Coke says the names are “locally inspired” and remind people that, until 1932, Coca-Cola was mixed by hand at soda fountains across the country.

The flavors were chosen the old fashioned way, by asking customers what they liked, Coke talked to thousands of people about 30 potential flavors and peach and raspberry were tops.

You can get the new flavors at your local store by themselves or in a four pack.