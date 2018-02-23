Photo: Scott Kowalchyk / CBS

By Scott T. Sterling

Bon Jovi’s house is still not for sale.

The Jersey rockers have reissued the band’s 2016 album, This House is Not for Sale, and delivered one of the two new songs from the set, “When We Were Us,” on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last night (Feb. 22).

The stirring and impassioned performance was a nice warmup for the group’s big Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction on April 14, where original Bon Jovi band members Richie Sambora (guitar) and Alec John Such (bass) are expected to reunite with the band.

Watch Bon Jovi tear through “When We Were Us” for Colbert below.