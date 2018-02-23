November 1, 2014; Santa Anita , CA, USA; Recording Artist Richie Sambora before singing the national anthem at the 2014 Breeders Cup Championships at Santa Anita Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

Jon Bon Jovi confirms that he has been in touch with former bandmate Richie Sambora regarding Bon Jovi‘s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on April 14th in Cleveland. Looks like the chances of an onstage reunion are pretty good.

Jon Bon Jovi on communicating with Richie Sambora regarding Bon Jovi’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on April 14th in Cleveland. “He’s looking forward to coming as is Alex Such. So yeah, they’ve been invited to both not only come and celebrate but to perform with us.”

Jon says that his communication with Richie, who left the band in 2013, has been through E-mail, but that he and the band spoke in person to Alec. He hasn’t said where Alec is. When the announcement was made in December, Jon said he was out of touch with the bass player, who was booted from the band in 1994.