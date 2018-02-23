By Beau Daniels
By: Beau Daniels

With all this talk about the flu this sparks interest. Japan has given approval for the release of a product that claims to kill the flu in one day. Xofluza is expected to be available possibly in May but they are still considering the price.

The company Shionogi has been around for over a hundred years and has released many famous drugs. Although only confirmed to be sold in Japan, good news is the US is planned for their second stage of release. Of course other major pharmaceutical companies are working on a competing product. UPI

