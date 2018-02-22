By Beau Daniels
Filed Under:Beau Daniels, Sinful States
Jacqie Dickens | Dreamstime.com

By: Beau Daniels

Wallet Hub has come up with some interesting rankings. The Most Sinful States is one of those. Many things help determine the rankings include data from lust, greed, crime, gambling, drinking, drugs and more.

Here are the results, and thinking of sin city, Nevada did not score the top spot, maybe it’s true what happens in Vegas stays. Florida and California take the top 2, then Nevada. Michigan does land in the top ten at number 8. Thinking of sinful, you must also be curious which are the most wholesome, click here for all 50 states.

